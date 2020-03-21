Bradley University to help small business owners amid COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Bradley University is ready to assist small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Illinois has received statewide Economic Injury Declaration to secure access to emergency loans for small business, the economic injury disaster loans are up to $2 million per business.

“We are fully operational and ready to assist businesses during these challenging economic conditions.The SBA economic injury disaster loans may be critical for companies needing working capital to stay in business.

We offer assistance, at no cost, in understanding if the SBA program is a good option for businesses in need of working capital.”

Jim Foley, Director of the Turner Center for Entrepreneurship.