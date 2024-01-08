PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Extended reality (XR) is a technology that will be employed by Bradley University, in partnership with the University of Dayton Research Institute, to help create unique training opportunities for the Air Force.

Game design, User experience (UX) design, animation, and computer science are among the programs involved. The collaboration is funded by a three year, $12.5 million contract.

It will involve creating extended reality systems to support activities such as spraying, coating, and robotics control.

Heather Ford, an assistant UX design professor, said the technology will be beneficial for Air Force training.

“It allows them to be more prepared when they go to a hazardous environment where they’re learning by having simulations that seem as real world as possible, creating a very immersive experience.”

Ford said the program will begin this upcoming semester.