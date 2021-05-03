Bradley University to hold in-person commencement ceremonies next week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University’s class of 2021 will graduate with an in-person ceremony next week.

A total of seven ceremonies will take place between Friday, May 14 and Sunday, May 16 at Shea Stadium.

“By breaking the single ceremony into multiple ones over three days, the university will be able to host smaller gatherings with sufficient physical distancing. Students and guests will be expected to wear a mask, remain seated in their assigned seats and sanitization stations will be available,” university officials said in a press release.

Each graduate will be allowed to bring four guests, and the ceremony will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend. Visitors and attendees will be allowed to arrive one hour before the ceremony and must depart immediately following the ceremony in order for staff to set up for the next ceremony.

Parking will be available in the Shea Stadium lot and the USDA Ag Lab lot next door. Overflow parking will be at Cornstock Theatre with Peoria Charter Coach providing shuttle transportation to and from the venue.

Attendees are invited to return to campus after the ceremony for photo opportunities. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 14, 2021

2020 graduates

4 p.m. Student line up; 5 p.m. Processional

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Graduate Students – Master’s and Doctoral candidates

8 a.m. Student Lineup; 9 a.m. Processional

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Noon Student Lineup; 1 p.m. Processional

College of Education and Health Sciences

4 p.m. Student Lineup; 5 p.m. Processional

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts

8 a.m. Student Lineup; 9 a.m. Processional

Foster College of Business

Noon Student Lineup; 1 p.m. Processional

Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology

4 p.m. Student Lineup; 5 p.m. Processional

All ceremonies will take place rain or shine, and any or all commencement ceremonies may be canceled if severe weather and/or a change in local or State of Illinois COVID-19 regulations occurs. If canceled, these events will not be rescheduled.