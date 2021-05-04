Bradley University to host in-person ceremonies for graduates this year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As more people get vaccinated, in-person events are slowly making a comeback. It has organizers at universities planning for graduation, but it’s not virtual this time.

Bradley University will host in-person graduation ceremonies for students Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16. To adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be seven smaller ceremonies all located outside at Shea Stadium, 1523 W. Nebraska Ave, Peoria, Ill.

Each graduate is allowed four guests and everyone attending must show proof of their ticket upon entry. Graduates must register their guests and tickets will be scanned at the door. A Bradley spokesperson said even though ceremonies will be outside, extra precaution must be taken.

“We’ve created pods of four so every student gets four tickets to give to whomever they want, but only those four people can come and you can only come if you have a ticket. We will have a ticketing process when you come in and there are assigned seats,” said Bradley spokesperson Renee Charles.

In-person ceremonies won’t be just for 2021 graduates- Bradley invited 2020 graduates as well. 2020 graduates will have a separate ceremony which will be held on Friday, May 14. Charles said more than 200 students have already signed up.

“Obviously we have a lot more graduates than that from 2020 but many of them are already in their careers, working or maybe they are in graduate school so not all of them are able to come back but we’re really glad we have this option for them because they missed out on that and that was something really special that we wanted to make sure we brought back,” Charles said.

Charles said rain or shine if conditions are bad and ceremonies have to get canceled… they will not be rescheduled. For those who cannot make it, live streams for all ceremonies will be available by visiting their website.