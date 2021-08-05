Bradley University to require masks starting Aug. 9

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Thursday that all students, teachers, and staff will be required to wear masks in public places around campus starting Aug. 9.

According to a COVID-19 Policy update on the university’s website, the mask policy will apply to everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Students, faculty, and staff will not need to wear masks in their private rooms or offices. Vaccinated individuals will not need to wear a mask outside, but unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to.

Vaccinations are not currently required but are strongly encouraged. Vaccinated individuals are encouraged to submit their vaccination status to the university by Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The university’s COVID-19 testing protocol will apply to all unvaccinated individuals.

More information about Bradley’s COVID-19 response is available on the university’s website.