Bradley University to resume on-campus learning, fall semester 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University students can look forward to spending more time on campus when in-person classes and activities resume this upcoming fall semester.

After over a year of restrictions and hybrid learning, the university will resume offering face-to-face courses as the primary method of delivery for education.

Bradley’s strict past and present mitigations led them to this decision, Spokesperson Renee Charles said, leading to the declining positivity rates and positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

“If that trend…continues then we feel confident that all the mitigation strategies, the protocols, the policies that we have in place will continue to provide a safe way of educating our students,” Charles said.

She said the school will follow federal, state, and local safety guidelines, and will adapt to any changes mandated; she recognizes that plans to reopen may look different by August.

“We will continue to implement those as needed to ensure we can do this safely,” Charles said. “That’s the biggest part, we are first and foremost focused on the well-being of our campus community.”

Charles said welcoming students and faculty back to campus in a safe manner is their top priority, and will benefit more than just students’ education.

“Safeguards will have to be in place, there’s no doubt about it,” Charles said, “but getting them back to campus and getting them back to a routine that they’re used to is going to be so beneficial to the mental health and the emotional well-being of so many people.”

Bradley University begins their fall semester on August 13. For more information, visit their website.