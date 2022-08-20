PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University welcomed over 1,000 incoming freshmen in preparation for the start of the 2022 fall semester.

Many incoming students said they were nervous yet excited to start a new chapter in their life. To help with the transition, Bradley Greek life spent the day helping students unpack and bring boxes up to rooms.

“I had a bunch of boxes and bins and stuff and I guess they carried it up and we’re going to go to the dorm now,” said incoming freshman Ethan Sountries.

Max Schmitz is going into his junior year at Bradley. He along with the men of Delta Tau Delta spent the morning helping out the families for move-in.

“Having people to help you move in makes it go so much smoother and so much easier for everyone,” said Schmitz

The first day of classes for Bradley University is Wednesday, Aug. 24.