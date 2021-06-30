Bradley University will not require students to be fully vaccinated for fall semester

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University will not require students to be fully vaccinated before arriving to campus for the fall semester, officials said Wednesday.

In a press release, University President Stephen Standifird said the administration considered several factors before making the decision, including the numbers of people voluntarily getting the vaccine and the impact that continues to have on COVID-19 positivity rates statewide.

“Although we don’t require vaccinations on campus, I remain a strong advocate of people getting vaccinated,” Standifird said. “Every eligible member of my immediate family, including my 12-year-old daughter, has been vaccinated. I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to do the same. At the start of the fall semester, we anticipate being able to host vaccination clinics on-campus again.”

Fully-vaccinated students will be exempt from on-campus testing for COVID-19 in the fall, but they will need to provide evidence of vaccination to opt out. More information about testing protocols and how students can submit their vaccination records is expected to be released later in the summer.

Standifird said some activities, internships, and co-ops may require vaccinations. More information on which ones will require proof of vaccination is expected to come out closer to the beginning of the fall semester.