PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When not collecting base hits, Bradley Baseball this past week broke out the buzz cuts to raise money for local children.

The team, as part of their yearly tradition, shaved their head as a team. This was in support of Vs. Cancer, which assists families with children who are suffering from brain cancer.

This tradition hit close to home for Bradley Junior Jackson Chatterton.

“I have a personal attachment to the children’s hospital, I have had a sister that has had cancer, I have a mom that works in the children’s hospital, so it is a big deal,” Chatterton said.

Over the last eight years, Bradley Baseball has raised more than $110,000 for Vs. Cancer.

More information is available on the Vs. Cancer website.