PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University’s Center for Cybersecurity was designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, the university announced Wednesday.

The designation means that Bradley’s curriculum meets the standards that the NSA and Department of Defense put forth in formulating effectiveness when it comes to cybersecurity education.

The university said the Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems with a concentration in Cybersecurity at Bradley aligns with criteria that are related to knowledge units developed as part of the United States government’s focus areas.

“Obtaining the CAE designation has been my highest priority since arriving at Bradley in 2015,” said Dr. Jacob Young, director of the Center for Cybersecurity. “While Bradley has provided premier cybersecurity education for years, receiving such prestigious recognition from the National Security Agency demonstrates the quality and impact of our innovative cybersecurity education and community outreach efforts.”

Young also added how the designation provides external validation for prospective students.

“The designation not only provides external validation for prospective students interested in studying cybersecurity at Bradley, but it also elevates the value of our alumni in the workforce,” he said.

Bradley has been working on obtaining the designation for the last several years and has obtained it as a result of a process that began in 2017 with the establishment of the Center for Cybersecurity and the creation of the Cybersecurity concentration within the Management Information Systems major in 2018 and the multidisciplinary Cybersecurity major in 2022.