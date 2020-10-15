Bradley’s December commencement going virtual

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — December graduates of Bradley University will attend their ceremony virtually this year.
At 9 a.m. on Dec. 19, a ceremony to recognize May and August graduates will take place.
A second ceremony, for December graduates will be held at 11 a.m.
Similar to previous commencement ceremonies, these virtual ceremonies will feature remarks by President Stephen Standifird, Provost Walter Zakahi, a graduating student and an alumni representative.
The students’ names will be announced and their photo will be shown. In addition, they will be able to submit a brief message to be displayed.
For more information, visit the commencement website.
The university says all 2020 graduates will be invited to walk in a future in-person ceremony once it is able to host it.
