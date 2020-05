PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University’s new president is committed to opening the campus to students this fall.

On Monday, Stephen Standifird said there will be certain procedures in place to protect staff and students.

“The fact that we have an average class size of 21 students makes it a little easier for us to [social distance],” Standifird said.

He also said there is a team dedicated to bringing a workforce together to focus on student housing and food services.