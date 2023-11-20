PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Amid impending budget cuts at Bradley University, the Student Senate released a statement.

They’re urging University President Stephen Standifird to “provide enhanced transparency and insight” into the data that drove his decisions. They also oppose the elimination of faculty positions from programs not chosen for discontinuation.

The student senate also wants a “clear rationale” for the cuts and expressed concerns over departmental downsizing before the end of the 30-day deadline.

Next Monday, there will be a forum where Standifird will speak and answer questions.