BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off an election win for secretary of state, Alexi Giannoulias, is assembling his transition team and he’s crossing party lines to do so.

Giannoulias announced his 125 member team Wednesday morning and one of the names was his opponent, State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington). Brady will serve on two of the nine committees Giannoulias and his team created.

Based on his expertise, Representative Brady will serve on the facilities and road safety committee and was named the chair of the organ and tissue donations committee.

On his committees, Brady’s goals remain similar to his campaign. He hopes to see electronic filing of titles, enhanced technology to streamline services and improving the organ tissue donation communication between organ donor programs, the secretary of state’s office and local hospitals.

Brady played major roles in the e-filing of birth and death records, as well as decreasing the organ donation age from 18 to 16 as a State Rep. Brady has served Bloomington-Normal in the General Assembly for over 20 years.

“This is an office that is less about public policy and more about public service. This gives me the opportunity to at least try and advance some of those ideas and share my expertise and background that I’ve had. And I appreciate the opportunity Secretary-elect Ginannoulias in which I’m a part of that,” Brady said.

Prior to his run as a representative, Brady was the McLean County Coroner and continues to operate a private funeral home business.

Giannoulias will take office for the retiring, Jesse White on January 9th.