PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (9:50 a.m.) A juror has been removed from the jury due to a medical issue. The issue wasn’t life-threatening but the juror was experiencing discomfort.

As a result, Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa used one of the four alternate jurors to replace the juror on the panel of 12.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (9:45 a.m.) Day four of Brandon Walker’s trial started not with issues regarding him but rather his girlfriend, Stephanie Jones.

The mother of Navin Jones, Jones, 37, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder in connection with her son’s death. As part of that deal with prosecutors, she agreed to testify if called by prosecutors, who opted not to use her in their case.

Gary Morris, Walker’s attorney, wanted to call her as a witness in his client’s defense. But Jones’ attorney told Vespa she planned to assert her Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination. Morris was vehemently opposed to that, saying it violated her deal with prosecutors.

Navin weighed 30 pounds when he was found. The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.

Jones pleaded guilty and avoided a possible life sentence. Her agreement has her prison exposure at up to 100 years.

But Circuit Judge John Vespa said no, that Jones had the right not to testify despite her deal with prosecutors as she hadn’t yet been sentenced and thus, her deal wasn’t sealed. That deal also blocked any appeal rights by Jones.

The ruling blocked Morris’ attempts to use Jones’ videotaped statement to police. He has said throughout the trial that it was Jones, not his client, who fatally neglected young Navin Jones.

Later, after Vespa ruled, Jones was brought into court, dressed in a Peoria County Jail jumpsuit and said she would not talk if called to the stand.

Morris tried to get her to admit she was pressured not to talk but she denied that. The entire affair was very combative. Morris was clearly upset with her decision as, again, he planned to use her statements or her videotaped statements to argue that Walker had nothing to do with the boy’s death.