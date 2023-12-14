Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared as a blog on Dec. 14, 2023, during the trial. WMBD-TV and CIPROUD.com have pulled out snippets of coverage into individuals stories.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (3 p.m.) A Peoria County prosecutor used several pictures to show how, over a span of 18 months, a young boy wasted away to the point where his body gave out and he died.

Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench, during his cross-examination of the boy’s father, Brandon Walker, used the pictures to punch holes in the assertions that Walker, 42, was a good dad and who cared about his son, Navin Jones.

Walker is on trial for first-degree murder in connection with Jones’ death. Prosecutors have alleged Walker withheld medical care, didn’t feed him and abused him.

Denizens of the courthouse, mostly employees filled the second-floor courtroom to hear Walker’s testimony. The case has garnered much attention in the city and the building.

Muench used four pictures to show how Navin changed form when he was six until two weeks before he died. The pictures when he was six showed a happy, normal boy wearing a nice outfit and with a smile.

But then a picture in September 2021 showed Navin in Florida where he looked thinner and rather grayish. Then in January 2022, a friend of Walker took a picture of Navin who was wearing a hoodie and looking very gaunt.

Finally, on March 11, a picture of Navin, two weeks before his death, showed the young boy looking super thin, grayish and malnourished.

The prosecutor asked if he looked worse.

“Definitely worse,” replied Walker.

Muench again, “Does he look like the same person from September?”

Walker: “He is the same person.”

“Does he look the same?”

“I guess,” replied Walker.

Defense attorney Gary Morris then rested his case after Walker took the stand. He contends that the boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, who pleaded guilty to murder last week, is the one who harmed the boy, not his client.

He had sought to call Jones, 37, to the stand but she indicated she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

______________________________________________________________________________

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (2:20 p.m.) Brandon Walker told a Peoria County jury that he watched a movie with Navin Jones just two days before he was found unresponsive at his North Gale Avenue home.

Navin, Walker said, was eating food with him and his older brother, then 12, as the trio watched a movie. Then, Navin, 8, walked up two flights of stairs to bedroom.

Walker’s accounts of the last days of Navin Jones fly completely in the face of what medical experts have said, that Navin was so malnourished and his body so atrophied that he could barely move, let alone walk upstairs.

Walker, 42, is on trial for Navin’s death. Prosecutors have alleged he withheld medical care, starved him and abused him. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

But on the stand in his own defense, Walker told the jury he was a workaholic dad who spent virtually no time at home, rarely checked on the kids’ bedroom on the home’s second floor and was in repeated contact with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as he wanted to get the boy medical care.

He said he sought repeatedly to get guardianship from his mother to enroll the boy in school and to take him to the doctor. But he also admitted he never called his mother, Laura Walker, who was the boy’s legal guardian, to speed up the process.

His attorney, Gary Morris, has pointed to the boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, as the person who fatally neglected the boy. But on the stand, Walker said little about Jones, saying he had very little contact with her other than text messages.

Rather than a loving relationship, he said he rarely talked to her and would often sleep on the couch and not in her bedroom.

Prosecutors will get their chance to examine Walker in a few minutes when the jury comes back from a brief recess.

___________________________________________________________

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (11:37 a.m.) Brandon Walker will take the stand after a lunch recess.

Walker, 42, conferred with his attorney Gary Morris for a few seconds before telling Circuit Judge John Vespa that he would take the stand. The move means Peoria County prosecutors will now get a chance to question him too.

Walker is expected to lay out a defense that puts the onus on his girlfriend, Stephanie Jones, and the mother of Navin Jones, that it was her, not him, who neglected and abused the frail 8-year-old boy to the point that he died on March 29, 2022.

Morris called about eight witnesses to show that Jones was at fault and also that Walker was constantly working and thus, not home when young Navin was being kept away from food or locked into his room.

The testimony could take most of the afternoon and then prosecutors are likely to call some rebuttal witnesses. That could push closing arguments into Friday.

If convicted of murder, Walker faces up to life in prison. Jones, 37, pleaded last week to murder charges that could send her to prison for up to 100 years.