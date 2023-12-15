EDITORS NOTE: WMBD-TV and CIPROUD will be updating this page through the trial of Brandon Walker with testimony and coverage from inside the courtroom. Check back here often for updates.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (11:50 a.m.) The jury has begun their deliberations in the case.

The four alternates have been told to hang out or be near a phone in case they are needed.

WMBD will post the results of the trial as soon as they are known.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (11:30 a.m.) Defense attorney Gary Morris said prosecutors have not shown his client has any knowledge of what Navin Jones’ mother was doing to him.

Furthermore, Morris said Brandon Walker had no legal responsibility for what Stephnie Jones was doing to Navin, despite being the boy’s father and despite living in the same house.

Rather, he said, Stephanie wasn’t his wife, and only a girlfriend so there was no legal accountability there. That matters as Peoria County prosecutors are alleging that Walker, 41, is legally accountable — and therefore just as guilty — as Stephanie Jones who was the person who spent the most time with the young boy.

Morris further put the onus on Jones who has already pleaded guilty to murder regarding her son’s death. His client, he said, There was no plan between the two to harm the young boy and Walker, he said, chose to spend all his time at work and not at home taking care of the kids.

But prosecutor Donna Cruz, in her rebuttal, ripped that assertion.

“Every day, he put his head in the sand, went to work, went to Dairy Queensand took (the older brother) to work and left Navin in that hell hole, he aided and abetted Stephanie Jones,” she said.

Walker stands charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Navin’s death. One of those alleges he acted in a “brutal and heinous manner, indicative of wanton cruelty,” factors which could trigger a life sentence. Both counts allege he withheld medical care, water and food for the young boy.

Cruz, as did Muench, also attacked Morris’ assertions that Walker had no legal obligation to care for Navin. Morris and Walker, when he was on the stand, have said he believed he couldn’t take the boy to the doctor as he wasn’t the legal guardian.

That’s not true and prosecutors also pointed out that Walker took the older brother to the emergency room when he hurt his hand and also to several follow up visits.

Both prosecutors repeatedly pointed out that Walker was the boy’s father and knew that his mother, Jones, had “weaponized food” by withholding it months before as a punishment. They also noted several text messages where Walker appeared to agree with Stephnanie Jones’ plans to lock the boy in the basement, tie him up, withhold food and otherwise punish him.

They also attacked Walker’s testimony that young Navin had watched a movie with him a day or two before his death and went upstairs to his room. Medical doctors had testified that the boy had lost so much muscle that simply walking was something that would have been an extreme effort.

Muench apologized for showing the graphic photos but said they were what happened. He noted that the case was about neglect and having Nain suffer a horrific death.

“His body was so starved that it turned on itself and started consuming its own muscles and internal organs. You want to talk about a great possibility of death or great bodily harm, I think when the body is consuming its own organs, that’s probably great bodily harm.”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (11:15 a.m.) For more than an hour, a Peoria County prosecutor ripped Brandon Walker as a heartless person who participated in a plan with Stephanie Jones to deprive Navin Jones of food and water.

Using text conversations between the two as well as a videotaped interview with police, Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench blasted Brandon Walker, calling him flatly a “murderer.”

“In murdering Navin, was the defendant devoid of mercy and compassion? He allowed Navin to sit in that house, wasting away and he did nothing,” Muench said.

The prosecutor used several photos taken over an 18-month time frame that showed how Navin went from a cute little six-year-old boy who was full of life and pudgy cheeks to an 8-year-old who was lying on an exam table, looking like a “skeleton from a high school biology class.”

Anger and contempt dripped from nearly every statement Muench made. He pointed out that Navin was on the growth chart, until he went into the care of Walker and Stephanie Jones.

In those seven or eight months, rather than weighing an estimated 47 pounds which would have included an estimated four pounds of growth, the little boy lost 30% of his body mass and was only 30 pounds.

The pictures were horrifying. And each time that Muench showed a picture of a bruise, a ligature mark, a scar, a bone or the body’s wasted body, he played a video snippet from the police interview where Walker said the boy looked fine.

“Give me a break,” Muench said dismissively.

This story will be updated.

_____________________________________________________________

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (10 a.m.) Closing arguments are about to begin in the case.

Vespa shot down Morris’ attempts to bring in information about Stephanie Jones’ guilty plea during his closing arguments. And both sides held a brief jury instruction conference.

Morris keeps trying to bring in information and Circuit Judge John Vespa keeps shooting him down on the matter. The judge also denied Morris’ second attempt at a directed verdict.

Closing arguments are set to begin.

________________________________________________________________-

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (9 a.m.) Friday morning began as Thursday ended, with the legal dispute over what constitutes an appeal and how that might apply at the Brandon Walker murder trial.

Walker’s attorney, Gary Morris, and prosecutors have to hash out the legal issue of Stephanie Jones’ guilty plea and whether Morris can introduce that during his closing argument or show the jury the actual documents.

Jones, 37, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder charges, similar to the ones Walker is facing, for the fatal neglect and abuse of their son, Navin Jones on March 29, 2022. As part of her plea, she agreed to testify if called by prosecutors which she wasn’t.

However, Morris had planned to call her as a witness for Walker as he has told jurors it was Jones, not his client, who failed to care for the young boy who was found unresponsive and near death at his North Gale Avenue house.

But when she refused to testify, on the grounds that it would incriminate herself, Morris was unable to question her and also unable to have jurors review the guilty plea she signed days before because there was no legal foundation.

Morris maintains her plea agreement where she waived her appeal rights voided a legal argument from prosecutors that she’s still not convicted and thus, has a pending case.

But Vespa, along with prosecutors, believes that she’s not convicted until sentenced and as such, could still opt to back out of a guilty plea. The deal with prosecutors has her exposed to possibly up to 100 years behind bars.

Legally, Jones could still ask to withdraw that plea so Vespa said she still has a right to invoke her Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

It matters, again, because it means Morris can’t hold up the paper that shows she pleaded guilty to Navin’s murder and second, it doesn’t allow him to argue that it was the mother, not his client, who was responsible for starving the boy.

At some point after this, the two sides will have to take up jury instructions, and then have closing arguments. It’s possible the panel of 12 jurors could hear the case by lunchtime.