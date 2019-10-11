Brandy Bryant sworn in as a member of Peoria County Board

PEORIA, Ill. — Born and raised in Peoria, Brandy Bryant is now a Peoria County Board member.

“I am very honored to be serving in this capacity.” said Bryant, “I don’t come with any preset agenda or expectations but I will say I plan to learn as much as possible to learn my responsibilities and my role as a county board member. I look forward to meeting each one of my colleagues and listening to residents of district five and their needs.”

Bryant takes the place of Rachel Parker; Parker was appointed Peoria County Clerk to fill the role left vacant by late clerk Steve Sonnemaker.

Thursday night Bryant was praised by now-fellow county board members for her passion for the River City.

“I was privileged to be on the interview committee brandy did a fine job interviewing I think she’ll be a good asset to this community. she brings a little bit of a different background than most of us here dealing with the youngest in our community,” said Vice-Chairman James Fennell, “she answered her questions very deliberately and quickly by the most part, but when she got to a tough one she was smart enough to say ‘I think I would like to wait a little bit and think about that,’ she did a good job in handling herself and she will contribute to this board in a very positive way.”

The ICC graduate has dedicated her life to childhood development and is currently a program director for Peoria Public Schools.