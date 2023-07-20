DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD)– Another year, another celebration in Dunlap with pork schnitzel, bratwurst, beer, bavarian pretzels and more.

A Harmonie Bratfest press release confirms the annual event will be held on August 6 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature the live entertainment of Keith Zweifel and his band.

Other activities include a Hot Rod and Motorcycle Cruis’n Run, stein-holding competitions, and Nagelspilen, a German nail game.

The Homebrewers of Peoria will be handing out suds and tips for homebrewing. There will also be a German gift tent offering imported items from Germany.

Bratfest is kid-friendly and includes free admission and parking.

The event can be found at Hickory Grove Park, 12403 Hickory Grove Rd., Dunlap.