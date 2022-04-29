PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The grill is fired up this weekend for the annual Brats for the Cure fundraiser in Peoria.

The event started Friday at Schnuck’s on University Street from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Community members are able to purchase a brat grilled by firefighters with Peoria Firefighters Local 50.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Susan G. Komen Memorial Foundation.

Lou Ellen Putrich, a volunteer with the fundraiser, said many know people battling breast cancer or survivors right here in Central Illinois.

“A lot of us that either work or volunteer for Komen, we know people fighting that battle. So this is why we want to keep doing this because we want this to go away so nobody has to walk this road and fight this battle again,” Putrich said.

She added that it’s good to see community members come out each year.

“Yeah they’re getting a meal but they know they’re also supporting a good cause also and it’s heartwarming,” Putrich said.

Brats for the Cure continues Saturday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.