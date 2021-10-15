Brats for the Cure returns, event to benefit Susan G. Komen continues on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, the annual Brats for the Cure event returned in Peoria.

The event is located at the Schnuck’s parking lot on University Street in Peoria.

From 11 A.M.- 6 P.M. community members could purchase bratwursts provided by Johnsonville and cooked by firefighters with Peoria Firefighters Local 50. Pekin Insurance also helped with the event.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Komen More than Pink Walk team.

Organizers said the money helps in areas like breast cancer research and providing financial assistance to patients in treatment.

“We also advocate and are the voice for 3.8 million breast cancer survivors. We’re working at the state and federal level to help make sure that patients are getting the best care, insurance coverage, and all those things,” said Katie Cox, development manager for Susan G. Komen Memorial.

Cox said she also thankful for the support the community has shown.

“What I love about this event, I feel like it’s half and half just supporters and people who genuinely love brats. So we have people coming, maybe brats aren’t their biggest thing but they’re here because they want to support us. So we’re so grateful to have generous donations which help us donate more to the mission,” Cox said.

Brats for the Cure will continue Saturday, October 16 from 11 A.M.- 6 P.M.