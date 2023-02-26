PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday was an electric night at the Peoria Civic Center.

About 10,458 screaming fans packed the Carver Arena Bradley vs. Drake basketball game.

“Everyone’s coming today to have a great time, our job is to make sure they have a great time. So we’re going to be greeting with smiles and great deep desire that Bradley pulls out a win today,” Rik Edgar, General Manager of Peoria Civic Center, said.

The Bradley Braves took on Drake for the MVC regular season title.



Edgar said it was a sold out show and pulled in crowd numbers the arena hasn’t seen in years.

“I think everybody’s excited as the fans are and we’re expecting an electric atmosphere,” Edgar said.

Electric was right. Fans came from throughout the region for the game.

Wes Johnson and Jeff Decker are season ticket holders (and die-hard fans) for the last 15 years.

“We’re looking forward to seeing 10,000 fans here at Carver Arena again for the first time in probably about 10 years,” Johnson said. “It’s something that shouldn’t be taken for granted. “It’s been a long time coming, and I as a Bradley fan am really excited to see it.”

Decker said he was anxious to show up for his alma mater.

“As an alum, I was in Bradley band and I was in PET Band and that kind of developed my love for Bradley basketball,” Decker said.

Johnson said he even occasionally drives up from Springfield because of his passion for the sport.

“It’s the devotion, the camaraderie, it’s seeing high quality Division I basketball here in Peoria,” Johnson said. “It’s something that shouldn’t be taken for granted in this area.”