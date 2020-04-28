Braves legend, Marcellus Sommerville tabbed new CEO of Peoria Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria non-profit welcomed its new CEO on Tuesday and to Peoria sports fans, the name might ring a bell.

Marcellus Sommerville is perhaps best know for helping lead the 2006 Bradley Braves to a Sweet 16 appearance. Now Sommerville looks to make a different kind of impact by giving back to his hometown.

On Tuesday, Peoria Friendship House named Peoria native and Bradley Braves legend, Marcellus Sommerville its new chief executive officer.

“It means a lot to me honestly–being a Peoria native, growing up here most of my life, played ball at Bradley. It speaks volumes for the city,” Sommerville said.

After hanging up his Braves uniform more than a decade ago, then playing professionally overseas, Sommerville says it was time to come back to central Illinois.

“I think that’s what we’re supposed as citizens–go off and have a little success and it’s only right to bring what you learned throughout your life back home,” Sommerville said.

To do that, he’s taking over the top office of one of Peoria’s longest running resources for those living in poverty.

“We had over 40 applicants apply and interviewed many highly-qualified candidates, but we’re happy with the choice we made,” said board president, Mitch Gilfillan.

And after rounds of interviews, Gilfillan says there was no question that the Peoria native was the right man for the role.

“I think Marcellus represents everything we stand for–he has a faith based background, he’s dedicated to our cause, understands what we do and he’ll do a terrific job–not only leading our staff but members and people that come to Friendship House,” Gilfillan said.

Gilfillan says Marcellus’ ties to the community can add a lot of value to Friendship House and the community they serve.

“Having someone with a local background and has been in Peoria a very long time and has a history with Peoria, I certainly think he can add a lot of value to our organization,” Gilfillan said.

Sommerville says he’s excited to get started and work with his new teammates.

“Truly just embed myself into the organization. Have a couple meetings with the staff and brainstorm with the board to really put forth not just a great mission for Friendship House but community of Peoria as a whole,” Sommerville said.

For Sommerville, a homecoming that he hopes will go hand in hand with serving his city.

“I’ve always been a homebody honestly-so to bring back what I learned through my life back to Peoria and help enhance the area, it means everything to me.”