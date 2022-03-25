PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A Brazilian technology company is looking to expand into the U.S., and they’re looking to set up a shop in Peoria.

Manusis4, a company specializing in asset management, will be opening a showroom here this month, according to a release from the company.

The company’s CEO, Rodrigo Rotondo, visited Peoria in November 2021 after being invited by leaders with the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.

Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria EDC, said leaders with Manusis4 liked Peoria’s proximity to many Midwest manufacturing operations.

Setti said the company will start small in Peoria, with a showroom in the nest in the warehouse district, and grow as they get sales.

“I hesitate to call them a start-up because they’ve actually been very successful in Brazil, but they’ll feel like a start-up here, and they really appreciated kind of, the helping ecosystem that they experienced when they were here,” said Setti.

“And so, it’s validation of a lot of what we know about our community, that it’s a great place to start and grow a business,” He continued.