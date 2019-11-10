Breakfast and craft fair celebrates Veterans

CREVE COEUR, Ill. — People in Creve Coeur are celebrating their Veterans ahead of the holiday.

Leaders at VFW 4835 welcomed everyone for a Veterans breakfast Sunday morning and a craft show through the afternoon.

There was a variety of arts and crafts including woodworking, tie dye, homemade seasonings, and jewelry.

Post commander Edward Moritz says they want VFW 4835 to be a place of camaraderie for veterans and the community.

“We respect our Veterans, but we also respect everyone else in this community…anything that we can do to help them we would like to know, anything they can do to help us we would like,” said Moritz.

The next event at VFW 4835 is a dinner with Santa on December 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. All events at the post are open to the public.