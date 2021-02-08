Breaking barriers: How Eva Jones accomplished history in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Over 40 years ago, the color barrier was broken in Bloomington’s District 87 School District; Eva Jones became the first Black person ever to hold a spot on the district’s school board.

Eva Jones was a woman on a mission and a pioneer for Black and women’s rights in McLean County. Reagan Ward, Jones’ granddaughter said her grandmother didn’t take ‘no’ for an answer.

“The idea that there’s something you cannot do just wasn’t something that my family subscribed to,” Ward said.

Jones was born March 15, 1930, in Arkansas and moved to Bloomington-Normal with her family in 1944. She attended Bloomington High School and graduated in 1948.

23 years later, in 1971 Jones would look to change the district she grew up in. Jones ran for school board and was elected to serve on District 87’s school board; just one year after racial tensions broke out between white and Black students at Bloomington High School.

Ward said her grandmother gave a new perspective to the school board.

“She was the only woman in the room full of white men,” Ward said.

After becoming the first woman and Black person ever to serve on the board, Jones would be elected board president in 1977.

Brigette Gibson, the current District 87 board member and one of two Black women on the board said Jones paved the way for future generations.

“It takes all sorts of people from different backgrounds and experiences to make decisions so you can get the best decisions as possible made,” Gibson said.

After her stint on the school board, Jones looked to break the race barrier within Bloomington’s City Council. And in 1979, nine years after her failed attempt in 1970, Jones was successful.

Ward said it’s important to have a mix of all races and genders tasked with making decisions that affect the city.

“In a position where you can actually change things; I think that women and especially Black women, have such a different perspective and we come to the table with so many new ideas,” Ward said.

Current board president Gibson said Jones’ story should encourage more minorities to run for public office; especially in one of Illinois’ most diverse school districts.

“We need to change that perspective because I do think a lot of people feel like one is good right; I think multiple is good,” Gibson said.

On July 19, 1987, Jones died of cancer at just 57 years old. While Jones’ granddaughter, Reagan Ward didn’t know her grandma personally, she says Eva has helped shape the woman she has become today.

“She came, and she saw and she made such bold moves in such a short amount of time,” Ward said. “The more I grow, the more I realize that I’m sort of a reflection of her.”

Jones is buried at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. She holds honors from the African American Hall of Fame in Peoria as well as the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame.