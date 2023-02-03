UPDATE (7:27 p.m.) –The Canton Union School District released more information on the lockdown Friday.

According to a message from Canton Assistant Superintendent Jeff Using, Canton police were dispatched to a possible active shooter at the high school at approximately 4 p.m.

All school buildings were placed on lockdown while law enforcement and canine units conducted a search through the building.

No credible threat was found, and all students and staff were released from the lockdown.

“Thank you to the Canton police, Fulton County police, and other local police departments for their quick actions to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” Using stated.

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton High School is currently on lockdown.

Canton police confirmed that it is currently an active scene.

No information about the cause of the lockdown is available at this time.

We have reached out to the school district for more information.

This story will be updated when more information is available.