BREAKING: COVID-19 outbreak reported at Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — 60 inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Tazewell County Health Department.
The health department and correctional facility staff are working to investigate and control the outbreak, according to a press release.
This story will be updated.
