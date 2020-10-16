BREAKING: COVID-19 outbreak reported at Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin

by: Gretchen Teske

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — 60 inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Tazewell County Health Department.

The health department and correctional facility staff are working to investigate and control the outbreak, according to a press release.

This story will be updated.

