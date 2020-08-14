BREAKING: Crash near 74/474 split west of Morton, traffic backed up

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash with injuries took place on I-74 near the 74/474 split west of Morton.
Traffic is backed up. WMBD has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
