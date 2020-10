DUNLAP, Il. (WMBD) — Dunlap Fire Chief James Hanson has been charged with DUI related to a rollover wreck from September 20th.

According to Peoria County records, Hanson has two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Hanson is set to appear in court on December 1.

WMBD has reached out directly to Hanson and the Dunlap Fire Protection District for comment. We’re working to hear back from them.

This story will be updated.