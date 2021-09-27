Police investigate shooting at Logan Park in Peoria, 2 injured

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a shooting at Logan Park in Peoria Monday evening.

Just after 6:05 p.m., WMBD was on the scene reporting on a community event when shots were fired. Police, ambulance, and fire all arrived shortly after.

According to the Peoria Police Information Officer Semone Roth, the department was called to the 1300 block of South Livingston Street, near the corner of Starr and Livingston Streets, for a shot spotter alert of five rounds fired.

Two juvenile males were shot, but their injuries were minor. There is no suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made.

Shortly after, there was a rollover crash on MacArthur and John Gwynn in Peoria.

Roth said police observed the vehicle speed away from Logan Park following the shooting at about 6:20 p.m.

Police followed and the driver sped up, which resulted in the crash. Six individuals were inside the car at the time, and two juveniles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle they were in was reportedly stolen, Roth said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.