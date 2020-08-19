Brett Brown to be named Washington’s new fire chief

Brett Brown is expected to be sworn in Sept. 1, following the retirement of Chief Roger Traver.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A familiar face will take charge of the Washington Fire Department.

Brett Brown is expected to become the new fire chief following the retirement of Chief Roger Traver.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier said Traver retired on Wednesday, April 1 because of the pandemic. With the chief position being vacant for more than four months, Manier said the department is fortunate to have someone with great leadership.

“Without that leadership position, you are depending on so many others take the lead,” Manier said. “So bringing someone with 25 years of experience, assistance chief from East Peoria, so we are excited to watch chief brown go to work.”

Manier also said Brown has volunteered with the Washington Fire Department since the 1980s. A meet-and-greet is expected to announced in the upcoming weeks. Brown is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

