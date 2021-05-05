Brews at the Zoo returning as in-person event

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo announced Wednesday that its annual Brews at the Zoo event will be held in person this June.

Participants will be able to enjoy beer tastings from local breweries, snacks from local restaurants, and wildlife encounters.

This event will be held over two days, June 11 and 12, and each night is limited to 300 guests to allow for social distancing. Guests will be required to maintain a six-foot distance and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Miller Park Zoo Development Director Paula Pratt said they were thankful for the breweries that participating remotely last year.

“Last year, when we couldn’t host large events at the zoo, Brews for the Zoo was a big success thanks to our brewery partners and those beer lovers who purchased the special batches at the breweries,” Pratt said. “Though it will look a little different, we’re thrilled to bring Brews back to Miller Park Zoo this year.”

Tickets will cost $35 per person, or $60 per couple. Tickets are available on the zoo’s website.