PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Brian Asbell is reflecting on his time as Peoria County Sheriff and his 30-year career in public services.

Asbell stepped down on July 8, five months ahead of his expected retirement in December.

“Truly a bittersweet day, but I knew it was time. I was afraid I was becoming cynical,” he said.

Asbell said his biggest accomplishment is building the Peoria County Re-Entry Program, which addresses what he calls the three causations of crime: mental health, addiction and employment.

He said his time as sheriff was defined by the pandemic, budget cuts, the George Floyd protests and a sweeping police reform bill called HB 3563 that goes into effect on January 1.

“It wasn’t just COVID. I think that was the onset of a whole pyramid of different issues. We went from COVID to a pretty extreme budget cut in the middle of this,” said Asbell. “When we needed more staff we were forced to lay off almost 70 employees. It really hurt people mentally and they were already struggling at that point.”

Asbell said he agrees with 70% of HB 3563, but those things were already done or “long overdue and needed to be done,” while the other 30% was a “timeline issue.”

“It wasn’t so much the substance of the bill… more so how fast they want to put this in motion. My argument with that was we have to build the other infrastructure,” said Asbell.

He said Peoria County Jail has become a “de facto mental health center” and the Sheriff’s Office is stretched too thin, staffing shortages notwithstanding.

“If you’re going to a more behavioral health non-custody model, we have to have that infrastructure in our community… But if you don’t have the other structures in place with the staffing, its very predictable how this will turn out,” he said.

But Asbell said the Sheriff’s Office is in good hands. Chris Watkins was appointed sheriff on July 8 and is running unopposed for the position in November.

As for what’s next, Asbell said he is joining the newly established Office of Statewide Pretrial Services. He will oversee 21 counties to help navigate and build pretrial system stemming from the elimination of cash bill in HB 3563.

“I think it is our duty to help these individuals and really that’s the next chapter of my life,” Asbell said.