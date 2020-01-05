Bridal Expo helps couples plan their big day

EAST PEORIA, Ill.–The Elegant Bridal Expo made a stop in Peoria today to help brides and grooms plan the wedding of their dreams.

This event features over 40 local vendors where the bride to be can sample food, wine, and find the perfect dress. Many local DJs and photographers had booths as well.

Organizers say brides may be overwhelmed at first but the expo is designed to ease the wedding planning process.

“Once they get settled in and talk to vendors and realize that people here are professional and know what they’re doing, it really relieves a lot of stress especially when it comes to their big day,” JR Levora said.

If you missed Sunday’s expo or live in the Bloomington-Normal area, the expo will be making a stop in Bloomington next Sunday.