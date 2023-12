PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Peoria Dept. of Public Works announced on Friday lane closures coming to Murray Baker Bridge.

A Peoria Public Works news release states that starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 21, the west-bound right lane of I-74 will be closed.

The closure is to accommodate bridge lighting repair work. Drivers should allow extra time when traveling and be wary of work zone conditions.

The lane is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.