MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced part of Interstate 155 will soon close in Morton.

According to an IDOT news release, part of I-155 between Interstate 74 and Birchwood Street/Illinois 98 (exit 31) will be closed for bridge maintenance.

The work, which is expected to start on Aug. 28, will require lane closures in both directions of I-155 through the end of the year.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, or plan for delays when traveling through the area.

