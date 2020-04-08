Bridgestone Americas re-opening North America plants including Normal location

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– More than 400 Bridgestone employees in Bloomington-Normal are heading back to work at the plant there next Monday.

Company leaders announced Wednesday all of the Bridgestone Americas commercial tire plants and Firestone Industrial Products and Building Products manufacturing facilities will resume production April 13.

“The start-up of our North American commercial tire and diversified products operations will allow us to meet the increasing needs of businesses who are going above and beyond to provide essential services in our communities,” said Paolo Ferrari, CEO & President, Bridgestone Americas. “We are mindful of the need for Bridgestone to do its part in providing critical products and services to businesses and agencies doing so much to keep essential workers and goods moving.”

A news release from the company says the plants will resume production while staying in alignment with the latest safety protocols by the Centers for Disease Control. Bridgestone’s passenger tire plants in North America and Latin America will resume production the first week of May at the latest.

The Bridgestone America Off Road plant in Normal employees more than 400 employees. The plants were originally shutdown around March 21.