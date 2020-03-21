Bridgestone manufacturing facilities shutting down due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TENN.- The company Bridgestone announced on Thursday it will be temporarily shutting down its manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America due to COVID-19.

The shutdown begins on March 21st and will last until April 12th. In a statement, the company explains it has enough supplies to temporarily fill orders.

” The company has sufficient supply of product to meet customer demand and its distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams will continue to fill orders, but is executing this temporary shutdown to align supply to the predicted demand in the market. ” Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Locally, there is a Bridgestone plant located in Normal.