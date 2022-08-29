PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce came together to provide relief and economic help for the Hispanic community Monday night.

People ranging from business owners, bank specialists, and future entrepreneurs gathered at Hacienda El Mirador in Junction City.

The Vice President of the Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Christell Frausto said one of the main struggles in the community is the language barrier.

Frausto said the chamber is working to provide extra help for those looking to open a business but can’t speak English.

“There are a lot of business owners in Peoria that are first-time business owners, they are pioneering their way through things. What we want is to see is business classes available from Bradley, get them in Spanish and host classes, bring in other speakers,” said Frausto.

Frausto said they will be raising funds to make this happen through their gala on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Peoria Riverfront Museum from 5 to 9 p.m.