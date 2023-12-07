BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Brightpoint still needs help supplying gifts for families this holiday season. This is for Brighten a Family, the organization’s annual holiday gift drive.

There are still 60 families out of 194 that still need to be adopted. Once a donor is done shopping, volunteers will wrap the gifts. Gifts range from toys to cookware to diapers.

The deadline to help is Dec. 13.

“We have a really generous community,” said Laura Cordero, Senior Development Specialist. “I know a lot of people are feeling the effects of whatever is happening in the world right now and may not be able to afford to do a whole family. So, any monetary donations will be helpful as well.”

To adopt a family or make a monetary donation click here.