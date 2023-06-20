BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The search continues for Logan Dunne. On Tuesday following a prayer service Brian Dunne, Logan’s father, made a passionate plea for the 32-year old to return home.

“Come home Logan, everybody loves you and everyone misses you. We want to get you the help you need,” said Brian.

Logan was last seen June 2 leaving Carle Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

“He’d only been in for four days. He was in a manic episode. So, he was extremely confused, not himself at all,” said Brian.

Tuesday’s prayer service was held at the Dunne’s home church, Brimfield Evangelical Free Church.

“First of all we want to faithfully pray that Logan is found. But second of all we want to support the Dunne family and have an event for the community to come and pray with them and encourage them and just to support them,” said Ryan Ruona, Youth Pastor of Brimfield Evangelical Free Church.

The community sang songs, prayed together, and surrounded the Dunnes with love. Logan’s mother, Heather mustered enough strength to address the crowd. She said it would be impossible to press forward without faith.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. And it’s without Him, I can do nothing, ” she said.

The Dunnes said they’re thankful for all the support they have received thus far.

“We couldn’t get through what we’ve gotten through to this point without the help of friends, family, and community. The support we’ve gotten, the prayer we’ve gotten is just amazing.”