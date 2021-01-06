Brimfield fire chief, Bob Forney, dies from COVID-19

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Robert Dean Forney died Tuesday afternoon after battling COVID-19 for weeks.

Forney was a member of Brimfield Community Fire Protection District for 25 years and served as chief for five years.

“If you ever needed help, dad was the one you called first,” Jacob Forney, Bob’s son, said. “He wasn’t just a dad, he was a mechanic, he was a carpenter, he was the maintenance guy.”

According to his son, Forney was very involved in his kids’ lives. Forney has four sons. He was a 4H leader, enjoyed the robotics program, and encouraged his sons in sports. Forney was originally from Elmwood, but raised his sons in Brimfield.

“He had his hands in everything,” Jacob Forney said.

Three of Forney’s four sons became firefighters.

Greg Walters, Peoria Heights fire chief, is a friend of Forney’s. They met when he attended one of Walter’s classes.

“I’ll tell you what,” Walters said, “his handshake will crush your hand if he likes you. That’s one thing I really remember; every time I saw him, I knew I was going to have a sore hand when I left. He shook it to the bone.”

According to his obituary, memorial services will take place Friday, Jan. 8 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Those who wish to make memorial contributions can do so for the Brimfield Community Fire Protection District.

“There’s peace,” Jacob Forney said, “knowing he’s not suffering anymore.”