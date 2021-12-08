Brimfield High School senior pronounced dead following ‘tragic accident’ Tuesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Brimfield High School (BHS) senior was pronounced dead Tuesday after he was found unconscious in his parents’ hot tub Monday night.

Wednesday, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the senior as 17-year-old Jacob A. Look.

His parents immediately began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Look was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical in Peoria unresponsive and in critical condition. Look was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, despite aggressive resuscitation efforts.

An autopsy revealed Look’s immediate cause of death was drowning. Harwood said further studies are pending to determine if and what medical event preceded the drowning.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

Look was a basketball player for BHS and wore the #30 jersey.