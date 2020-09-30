Brimfield man killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon

WASHBURN, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old Brimfield man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Woodford County.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said 18-year-old Benjamin Bedell of Brimfield was pronounced dead at 4:07 p.m. at the scene.

Ruestman said the accident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 2100N and Illinois Route 89 just outside of Washburn.

He said the teen was headed east on 2100N when he pulled out and was struck by the semi-truck which was headed north on Route 89.

The semi-truck driver, who was carrying grain, was transported to a local hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter. As of Tuesday evening, his condition is unknown.

