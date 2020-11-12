Brimfield school district going remote for November

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Brimfield CU School District 309 transitioned to remote learning Wednesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Parents in the school district were sent a letter from Superintendent Tony Shinall saying the school could not maintain in-person learning operations. The letter indicated the change was implemented due to staffing issues throughout the district as positive cases and self-quarantining measures kept growing.

Students had been learning full time since the start of the school year, around 12 weeks to be exact. The district high school had one day off for a deep clean of facilities.

The district encompasses two buildings and teaches grades K-12. Students are expected to return to school Nov. 30.