Bringing law enforcement, youth together to defeat implicit biases

PEORIA, Ill. — Youth and law enforcement joined together Thursday to bring change.

24/7 Wallstreet released its report for the worst cities for black Americans.

Peoria is ranked one of the worst cities, for the fifth year in a row.

Agbara Bryson with the New Millenium Institute spoke Thursday afternoon at ICC’s Peoria Campus about the biases people have, and how to work through them.

His goal is to create strategies to build trust between Peoria’s youth and local law enforcement.

“Everybody has biases. Understanding what biases are, developing strategies to overcome those biases. We’re gonna be doing some team-building exercises and activities that we know they’ll be able to take outside this classroom and apply to themselves in the community,” Bryson said.

24/7 Wallstreet’s report ranked Peoria as the 7th worst city for black Americans.

It used population, median income, unemployment, and homeownership rates to decide where cities place.

“If we can help get through that and build that relationship with the police and the community, we feel that’ll be a powerful tool to help Peoria become a better place to live,” Bryson said.

“It’s important for the students to know the police are there, and they have a job. But at the same time, it’s important for the students to understand that it’s important to build a trusting relationship with the police,” Bryson said.

Byrson’s New Millenium Institute has partnered with Manual Academy. He plans to continue these training sessions next year.