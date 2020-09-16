Bringing mobile showers to Peoria for the homeless population and how you can help

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mobile showers for the homeless could soon be coming to Peoria, but it could take your help.

Dream Center Peoria, Jolt Harm Reduction, and Zion Coffee Bar are working together to provide essential needs for the Peoria Area’s homeless population.

Banu Hatfield, co-owner of Zion Coffee Bar, said they’ve been providing clothes, showers, and haircuts all summer for Peoria’s homeless population at the Dream Center. She said this will allow them to help more people at the various homeless encampments around the area.

“Our total goal is to raise $70,000,” said Hatfield. “With the shower unit itself and the vehicle to pull it. Someone has generously donated $20,000 towards that goal. Our initial goal as Zion was $5,000 we already surpassed that goal.”

Zion Coffee’s social media pages has the link to donate there. You can find the link here as well.

“It is a mobile unit, it will have four showers,” Hatfield said. “We would take it to the Peoria area homeless community, there are several encampments right now where we go and bus them to the Dream Center. We want to take that service to the community.”

Hatfield said at the beginning of summer, she was made aware that a few homeless people who had lived in the Warehouse District for a few years had to move because of some construction taking place.

“I knew we had to do something,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield connected with the Dream Center and Jolt Harm Reduction and started the showers for homeless people in the area.

“It was one of the greatest needs they had,” Hatfield said. “We found a way with buses to go out every week, pick up the homeless people, bring them to the Dream Center, and provide clean clothing, food, they could take showers.”

Hatfield said it is exciting to see the vision of the Dream Center of giving care to the people who need it the most.