NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University’s student radio station WZND hosted the 37th annual Turkey Bowl at Pheasant Lanes in Bloomington Sunday.

Teams from WMBD, WEEK, WGLT, and other local broadcasting stations all participated in the bowling tournament to raise money for the ISU child care center.

WZND Radio Public Relations Director Angelina Ruiz said it is a fun event that also brings students face-to-face with potential employers.

“Here in Bloomington-Normal, all of our news outlets are kind of a community, so we really like to stay engaged in what’s going on at different radio stations, at the university, and just in the community in general. Especially since we’re a university, our students are looking for potential jobs, so it’s really a great way for them to get their names out and network,” said Ruiz.

In total, they’ve raised $55,000 for the ISU child care center. The WYZZ team got 9th place and the WMBD team got 5th.