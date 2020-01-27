Broadmoor Junior High School parents react to incident allegedly involving an adult male and student

PEKIN, Ill.– Parents are relieved after learning Pekin Police watched over Broadmoor Junior High School following a concern posted Friday.

Last week a student said a man followed them after a volleyball game. The police did not release a description of the man or vehicle.

“It makes you feel uneasy you know. You are always going to want your kids to be safe at school,” Dave Andrae said.

One parent said this should be a teachable moment between parents and their children.

“Just trying to take extra care and be here extra early when we have to pick them up,” Cindy Brownfield said. “Just trying to take extra precautions…letting her know don’t talk or acknowledges anyone that comes up to her.”

Officers are investigating but said on Facebook the school’s surveillance video doesn’t show the vehicle or the man that was described.